We already know the new characters from “Emily in Paris” – and one of them will be Emily’s new love interest

The cast of the Netflix production is supported by Jeremy O. Harris, Arnaud Binard and Lucien Laviscount.

TV Line unveiled the new characters in Emily in Paris this Monday May 24th, a Netflix series starring Lily Collins accompanying a marketing manager moving from Chicago, USA to Paris, France .

One of the most famous characters is Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily’s new love interest, described as a sarcastic and charming cynic who refuses to speak French or immerse himself in the local culture. He and Emily begin a hostile relationship that turns into something more as the season progresses.

Jeremy O. Harris will play Gregory Elliott Dupree, a fashion designer with an exuberant style and personality. Former friend of Pierre Cadault, they parted ways with the fashion studio where they had worked together thanks to Gregory’s dramatic farewell.

Arnaud Binard will be Laurent G., the owner of a popular nightclub in St. Tropez who has never left his bohemian days. Laurent will be promoting one of Emily’s brands, but the protagonist will quickly realize that Laurent’s relationship with his company goes beyond marketing.

The cast also includes characters we already know, like Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), a neighbor who Emily gets closer to without knowing he was in a relationship with his boyfriend (Camille Razat).

Recording of the series’ new season has already begun, but it is not yet known when it will premiere.