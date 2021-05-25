We already know the names that will be in Primavera Sound Barcelona 2022

We already know the names that will be in Primavera Sound Barcelona 2022

Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Tame Impala and Massive Attack perform in Primavera Sound Barcelona

The festival is divided into two weekends with strong names from different musical styles.

After two years without a festival, Primavera Sound returns with everything

After a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, the Spanish Primavera Sound Barcelona will return in 2022 and we already know many names of the new festival poster – and there is no lack of variety.

The first weekend runs from June 2-4 and includes names like Gorillaz, Tame Impala, Jorja Smith, The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator and Massive Attack, among others.

During the week of June 5-8 there are several indoor concerts with some names that will be performing over the weekend like Meghan Thee Stallion and Jorja Smith, but there are also unique names like Chet Faker and The Magnetic.

On the second weekend from June 9th to 11th, Primavera Sound Barcelona will be visited by Dua Lipa, Lorde, Meghan Thee Stallion and some names from the past weekend such as Gorillaz and Tyler, The Creator. Some of the other news items include The Jesus and Mary Chain, Mogwai, and Jessie Ware, among others.

On the last day of the festival there is a brunch on the beach with entertainment from Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Peggy Gou, Chaos im CBD, Héctor Oaks, Joyhausser, Monolink, Nicola Cruz, Anika Kunst and finally Malika.

Tickets will go on sale from June 1st for € 425 for anyone who wants to go every day. For those who prefer a specific weekend, tickets cost € 245. Anyone who already has a Primavera Sound 2020/2021 ticket can upgrade the ticket for both weekends for € 195.

In Portugal, NOS Primavera Sound will not return until next year. It will take place between June 9th and 12th and, as always, some of the main names of the Barcelona edition will appear in Parque da Cidade in Porto. However, the poster for the Portuguese version of the festival has not yet been announced.