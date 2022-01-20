We already know the name of the new multi-million dollar series “The Lord of the Rings”.

The Amazon Prime Video project will feature several epic Middle-earth moments as Sauron rises to power.

The expectations are high.

In November 2017, Amazon Prime acquired the rights to produce five seasons of a series based on one of box office’s biggest hits, The Lord of the Rings. Since then, enthusiasm for the project has grown, especially considering the production budget: 388 million euros, much more than the film trilogy released between 2001 and 2003, which totaled around 230 million. A few months before the series premiere planned for September 2, the official title of the production was finally announced – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, January 18, through a video in which we see liquid silver circulating through letters, to the sound of a mysterious voice quoting one of the most famous passages by Tolkien, the creator of this universe, that explains the way how the rings were formed. Theories quickly began to circulate around the internet and fans believe they have figured out who is speaking: actress Morfydd Clark, who has already been confirmed in the cast.

Although the title doesn’t give much information about the series’ narrative – as it was already known that it would unfold around the time Sauron rises to power – it ends up revealing the time when the main antagonist created the 20 rings will be one of the highlights of the new Amazon Prime Video project.

“This is a title that we really thought could be in a book alongside other JRR Tolkien classics,” say showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. “‘The Rings of Power’ brings together all the major stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: the Creation of the Rings, the Rise of Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the final alliance between Elves and Men,” they add.

