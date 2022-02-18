We already know the date of Grey’s Anatomy’s return to television

0

At the moment there is the usual break between the two parts of the season.

The series premiered in 2005.

Good news for Portuguese “Grey’s Anatomy” fans: The return of the medical drama to television is already planned. Season 18 will air again on Fox Life from March 9 at 10:20 p.m.

At the moment there is the usual break between the two parts of the season. Grey's Anatomy is already America's longest-running prime-time medical series.

Although there has been much speculation in recent years about a possible end to the series – with protagonist Ellen Pompeo showing a desire to pursue other projects – production has already been renewed for a 19th season. It should debut after the summer.

While you wait for the new episodes, click on the gallery to discover new series (and seasons) to discover this February.

