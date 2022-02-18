We already know the date of Grey’s Anatomy’s return to television

We already know the date of Grey’s Anatomy’s return to television

We already know the date of Grey’s Anatomy’s return to television

At the moment there is the usual break between the two parts of the season.

The series premiered in 2005.

Good news for Portuguese “Grey’s Anatomy” fans: The return of the medical drama to television is already planned. Season 18 will air again on Fox Life from March 9 at 10:20 p.m.

At the moment there is the usual break between the two parts of the season. Grey’s Anatomy is already America’s longest-running prime-time medical series.

Although there has been much speculation in recent years about a possible end to the series – with protagonist Ellen Pompeo showing a desire to pursue other projects – production has already been renewed for a 19th season. It should debut after the summer.

While you wait for the new episodes, click on the gallery to discover new series (and seasons) to discover this February.