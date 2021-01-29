We already know (more or less) when the second season of “Lupine” starts

The new phenomenon of Netflix has Omar Sy in the lead role. The story will really go on.

Assane Diop returns this summer.

We have good news for Lupine fans. Netflix announced that the second season of production will premiere sometime this summer – we already knew Assane Diop’s story would continue, but there were no predictions about when it would arrive.

Debuting on the streaming platform on January 8th, “Lupine” quickly became a successful international phenomenon, even breaking multiple records for “La Casa de Papel,” and the rules for counting views were also changed.

Lupine Part 2 … this summer! pic.twitter.com/bgWujbrtZ1

– Netflix (@netflix) January 28, 2021

The second season of the French series will have five more episodes. Until then, learn the life story of Omar Sy from the poor district of Paris, where he grew up in the luxury of Hollywood. Learn more about the origins of “Lupine”, a character that was created over 100 years ago.