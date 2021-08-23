We already know in which month the new season of “Succession” starts

August 23, 2021
HBO has announced that it is close to the return of the very dysfunctional and multi-million dollar Roy family.

The series is entering its third season.

Good news for “Succession” fans: HBO has announced that the third season of the series will start in October – although there is no set date yet. It is possible that it has fewer episodes than the previous ones (which totaled ten chapters).

The narrative will begin all over with a Civil War setting within the highly dysfunctional and multi-million dollar Roy family – as the battles and power games between patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) and prodigal son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) continue.

Season three of “Succession” strengthened the cast significantly. There will be new characters played by Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond and Jihae.

While you wait for the premiere, click the gallery for more news on TV and streaming platforms.

