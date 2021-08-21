We already know if the Marvel series will have a sequel

During season 1 of the new Disney animated series + What if …? Only recently debuted on our small screens, the great architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is already telling us a little more about the rest of the series.

a renowned cast

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the second season of What If …? is expected to include MCU Phase 4 films. This series is based on the comic book series of the same name, which reinterprets iconic MCU stories and takes key events in the saga in a whole new twist.

So far, the first season has appropriated the 2011 film Captain America: First Avenger, in which Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) takes over the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But she also explored what would have become of the universe if T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) had become Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill.

Although some big names like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Tom Holland or Scarlett Johansson did not repeat their respective roles as voices, Marvel Studios was still able to sign an impressive list for the series. We then find Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Benedict Wong, Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson) ), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter / Agent 13), Jeff Goldblum (the Grand Master), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan .)), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Kurt Russell (Ego), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) , Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan), Paul Bettany (Vision), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and many more. All of this material enables what if …? Explore in depth all the versions of the MCU that lead up to Phase 4.

hot stories?

During the Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings press conference, Kevin Feige spoke about Season 2 of What If …? In particular, he was asked how phase 4 and the exploration of the multiverse fit into the animated series. Here is his answer:

That’s fun about what if …? now we can examine questions like this. And I’d say just like season 1 taps into the MCU movies and storylines you’ve seen so far, season 2 will definitely include the phase 4 films.

When what if …? first announced it was believed to be just a series of alternate stories. However, Loki’s events on Disney +, which unleashed the sacred timeline along with multiversal chaos, determined that everything in What If …? was to be seen, was to be seen. can be considered canon.

Outside of the MCU’s small screen releases, the only Phase 4 film currently released is Black Widow. The next films expected by the end of the year are Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (scheduled for release September 1, 2021), The Eternals (November 3, 2021) and Spider-Man: No Going Home (15th December). , 2021). And if you take a closer look, most of the Phase 4 films will be related in some way to events in the multiverse. It is easy to imagine, then, that alternate versions of these stories will likely appear in Season 2 of What If …? will be seen.