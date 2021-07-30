We already have the first official picture of the new Queen Elizabeth II

The monarch is played by Imelda Staunton in the final seasons of the Netflix series.

After Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, Queen Elizabeth II is now played in the final seasons of “The Crown” by Imelda Staunton. This Friday, July 30th, Netflix shared the first picture of the actress in the role of the monarch.

With an ever-changing cast – due to the different eras each season portrays – Staunton will be the third actress to take on the role of British matriarch.

We first found out about this commitment in January 2020, when Imelda was full of praise for the series and its colleagues: “I’ve always enjoyed watching ‘The Crown’ from the start. As actresses, it was a pleasure to see Claire Foy and Olivia Colman bring something so unique and special to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am really honored to be part of an extraordinary creative team and to bring ‘The Crown’ to an end. “

On the first official picture of the queen we can already see some very classic details of the monarch, such as her hairstyle and white hair, but also her clothes.

Imelda Staunton, also known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the “Harry Potter” films, will star in the fifth and sixth seasons of the series Queen Elizabeth II.

In an interview with “BBC” the actress was a little nervous about her role, as she will play the queen in recent and present times. “I think my additional challenge is that I now play the queen that we are best acquainted with. It was almost history with Claire Foy, and now I’m playing one where people can say, ‘she doesn’t,’ ‘she’s not like that,’ and that’s my personal fear, “he reveals.

It should be noted that Imelda Staunton isn’t the only new addition to the cast. Lesley Manville is also making her debut on the Netflix project where she will play Princess Margaret, a role of Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby. The role of Prince Philip was also renewed and went to Jonathan Pryce. The same happened with the role of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki in the last two seasons of the series.

The new season of “The Crown” is already being recorded, but has no release date yet. However, it is expected to hit the market in 2022.