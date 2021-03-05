Wax Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – BP PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Cepsa, Sasol, Eni SpA

The Wax Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The wax market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Wax Market are BP PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Cepsa, Sasol, Eni SpA and others.

Key Market Trends:

High Demand from the Cosmetics Industry

– The cosmetic sector is one of the major applications for wax.

– Waxes are used as ingredients in a variety of products in the cosmetic industry: for the formulation of emulsifiers, solubilizing agents, cleansers, and conditioners among others.

– Natural and synthetic waxes provide protection against mechanical stress, water-loss, UV-radiation, and parasites. For this reason, they are being increasingly used in the manufacturing of cream, lotions, and lip balms.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

