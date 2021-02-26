Wax Emulsion Market 2021| Business Strategies, Demand, Key Country Analysis with Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Wax emulsions are stable mixtures of more than one waxes homogenously distributed in water. As they are in the liquid form they are easy to incorporate in inks and coating formulations. Wax emulsion have particle size of less than 1 µm and as a result they can be mixed homogenously with other ingredients of ink and coating formulations. Wax emulsion are used to modify the surface properties of coatings by modifying its surface free energy. They are used in formulating wood coatings, metal coatings, paper, film & foil coatings, architectural coatings, concrete coatings, ink, primers, and plastic coatings.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007308/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing demand for wax emulsion by the adhesives and sealants, inks and coatings, paints, textile, and cosmetics industries is expected to drive the wax emulsion market in the forecast period. The high demand for wax emulsions from the construction and fabrication industry and the unavailability of wax emulsion substitute in the market has made it an indispensable commodity. Wax emulsions are increasingly used in the textile industry as they impart strength to the fabric, prevent the yarn from breaking by acting as a lubricant, and prevent anti-wrinkling in fabrics. Wax emulsion is also finding acceptance in the cosmetic and personal care industry as it is more eco-friendly. The growing use of wax emulsion by the cosmetic and personal care industry is expected to further drive the global wax emulsion market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wax Emulsion Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wax emulsion market with detailed market segmentation by material base, type, end-use industry, emulsifier, and geography. The global wax emulsion market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wax emulsion market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wax emulsion market is segmented on the basis of material base, type, end-use industry and emulsifier. On the basis of material base, the wax emulsion market is segmented into, synthetic base wax emulsion, and natural base wax emulsion. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into, polyethylene, polypropylene, paraffin, carnauba, and others. Based on end-user industry, the global wax emulsion market is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, textiles, cosmetics, and others. On the basis of emulsifier, the wax emulsion market is segmented into, cationic surfactants, anionic surfactants, and nonionic surfactants.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wax emulsion market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wax emulsion market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wax emulsion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wax emulsion market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the wax emulsion market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from wax emulsion market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wax emulsion in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wax emulsion market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the wax emulsion market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Altana AG

BASF SE

DANQUINSA GmbH

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hexion Inc

Michelman, Inc.

Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd.

Repsol S.A.

Sasol Ltd

The Lubrizol Corporation

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007308/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com