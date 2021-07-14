«Wave of repression» in Belarus: nationwide raids | free press

In Belarus, the situation is deteriorating for human rights activists, government critics and independent media. Ruler Lukashenko calls foreign-funded troops “terrorists” and wants to silence them.

Minsk (dpa) – In Belarus, according to human rights activists, the authorities of ruler Alexander Lukashenko are acting increasingly brutally against non-governmental organizations and independent media.

Representatives of the power apparatus raided on Wednesday and arrested lawyers and other employees of the Wesna human rights center, the organization said in Minsk. Internationally known Wesna boss Ales Belyatsky was also arrested; there had been no contact with him all day. A Foreign Office spokesman condemned the “searches, seizures and arrests in the strongest possible terms”.

Political scientists and the opposition in Belarus speak of ‘mass purges’. There has been a wave of raids, arrests and seizures of technology in the country. A total of 16 organizations were affected by the “wave of repression,” the report said. Activists, journalists and civil rights activists have been deported. Wesna listed dozens of cases.

Tikhanovskaya speaks of a “revenge campaign”

The purges would not stop until everything is destroyed, said expert Artyom Schraibman, who has fled abroad. Opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who went into exile under pressure from the authorities, said the organizations involved had spent years doing the work of government agencies and looking after the people’s problems.

There is now a “revenge campaign” against all those who have helped develop the country in recent years, Tichanovskaya said. Economic experts, trade unionists and humanitarian aid services are also affected. “The regime will now disintegrate even faster,” she said.

Lukashenko had recently said on several occasions that the non-governmental organisations, the independent media and human rights activists were a threat to Belarus. The politician, labeled the “last dictator in Europe,” described the foreign-funded troops as “terrorists” during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. He also reiterated his commitment to crack down on his opponents regardless of EU and US sanctions. He praised Putin for his support.