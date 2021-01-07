WaterTreatment Systems Market 2021| Latest Trends in Water Filtration System, Upcoming Technology by EcoWater Systems, Evoqua Water Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair plc, Unilever PLC and Others till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Water treatment systems are an important source to safeguard human lives against diseases caused as a result of the consumption of contaminated water. Rapid industrialization has led to unsupervised dumping of harmful chemicals into the water bodies and has rendered it polluted and unfit for use. Thus, water purification and water treatment systems become a necessity to avoid cholera, diarrhea and other fatal diseases.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The water treatment systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing urban population, rising health awareness and increased industrial waste discharge in water bodies. Moreover, government regulations against water pollution coupled with affordable water treatment units further propel the water treatment systems market growth. However, the growing popularity and consumption of bottled water is a major restraining factor for this market. The rising individual awareness regarding safe water consumption is likely to showcase growth opportunities for key players in the water treatment systems market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of water treatment systems market with detailed market segmentation by process, type, application, industry and geography. The global water treatment systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading water treatment systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global water treatment systems market is segmented on the basis of process, type, application and industry. By process, the market is segmented as distillation, ultra-violet sterilization, reverse osmosis, filtration, ion-exchange and others. The market based on type is segmented as drinking water treatment systems, industrial water treatment systems, wastewater treatment system, natural water treatment systems and well water treatment systems. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as groundwater, brackish seawater desalination, rainwater harvesting, grey water treatment and others. The market on the basis of the industry is classified as agricultural, aquaculture, food and beverage, construction, mining & metals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global water treatment systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The water treatment systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting water treatment systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the water treatment systems market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the water treatment systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from water treatment systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for water treatment systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the water treatment systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key water treatment systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

3M Company

A. O. Smith Corporation

Culligan International Company

EcoWater Systems LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair plc

Unilever PLC

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

