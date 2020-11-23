Waterproofing Membrane Market 2020: Research Report And Overview On Global Market 2026 | Top Players- Carlisle Companies Inc., Firestone Building Products Company

For producing such excellent Waterproofing Membrane Market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. By thinking from the customer point of view, a team of researchers, analysts and industry experts work carefully to generate this market report. What is more, the statistical data covered in this report is interpreted with the help of most established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Waterproofing Membrane Market is the promising and most suitable market research report for the clients.

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 57.6 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the growing building & construction industry.

Market Definition: Global Waterproofing Membrane Market

Waterproofing membrane is a thin layer of water tight material applied continuously over a firm surface, so that water doesn’t pass through the membrane. It has certain properties such as strong, flexible, tear resistant, so that it can stretch over the buildings and cover the cracks.

Market Drivers:

Increasing governmental investments on infrastructure developments in majority of the developing countrie

Increasing waste & water management activities drives the market growt

Lightweight nature and superior properties is another factor driving the market growt

middot; Low manufacturing cost and cost-effectiveness coupled with rising mining activities in various regions is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

middot; Fluctuating raw material prices are likely to increase the overall production cost is restricting the market growt

middot; Sheets have a high cost and are difficult to apply on rough surfaces

Waterproofing Membrane Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Waterproofing Membrane Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Waterproofing Membrane manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Carlisle Companies , Firestone Building Products Company,Soprema Group, GSE Environmental, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Johns Manville, Sika, and GAF Materials Corporation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, BASF acquired GRUPO THERMOTEK, a leading waterproofing systems supplier based in Monterrey, Mexico. With this acquisition the company can strengthens its channels to market and builds on its portfolio of brands for construction professional

In November 2015, BASF launched a new solution named as MasterSeal M 689 for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries which will provide safe handling and storage facility. It is high chemical resistance to a wide range of chemicals with an outstanding elasticity and toughness which ensures long term durability of the membrane

