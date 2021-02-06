Waterproofing Chemicals Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Waterproofing Chemicals market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The types of waterproofing chemicals used include bitumen such as APP bitumen & SBS bitumen and polymers which include TPO, PVC, EPDM, etc. Both bitumen and polymers are used in some large-scale construction and other industries worldwide. The major factor promoting the growth of waterproofing chemicals is the benefits that these chemicals provide such as integrity of the building, humidity balance, and protection against harsh climatic conditions.

The report titled “Waterproofing Chemicals Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Waterproofing Chemicals industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Waterproofing Chemicals Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

Waterproofing chemicals form the major chemicals in the construction industry. Bitumen was the leading product type of global waterproofing chemicals market in 2019. Due to its organic property and the benefits provided by it such as water resistance and durability has led to high demand from the global market. Polymers are other waterproofing chemicals that function the same as bitumen but are used for other applications such as waterproofing of walls, buildings, tunnels, landfills, etc.

The Waterproofing Chemicals Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Traditional Therapy

Bitumen

Polymers

Others

By Application:

Roofing

Walls

Building

Tunnels

Landfills

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

BASF SE

Choksey Chemicals Ltd

Dow Chemical Company

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Polygel Industries

Sika Group

Trinso Europe GmBH

Key Questions Answered by Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

