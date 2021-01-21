Waterproofing Admixture Market 2020 Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players: BASF SE, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Evonik Industries AG, Fosroc, Inc., Mapei S.p.A.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Waterproofing Admixture Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Waterproofing Admixture Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

Waterproofing admixtures are waterproofing solutions in building materials which renders the concrete more durable by reducing concrete permeability. They prevent water absorption in the concrete structure either by reducing the size and count of the capillary pores or by covering the pores with hydrophobic materials. Waterproofing admixtures find application in tunnel and subway systems, sewage and water treatment plants, basements, water reservoirs, and other containment structures.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Waterproofing Admixture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of waterproofing admixture market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global waterproofing admixture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading waterproofing admixture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global waterproofing admixture market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as crystalline, pore blocking, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as building & construction, public infrastructure, and commercial space.

MARKET PLAYERS

BASF SE

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Fosroc, Inc.

Mapei S.p.A.

Pidilite Industries Limited

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

R. Grace and Company

Wacker Chemie AG

The Waterproofing Admixture Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Waterproofing Admixture Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Waterproofing Admixture Market – By Application

1.3.3 Waterproofing Admixture Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 by Country

KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY WATERPROOFING ADMIXTURE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

