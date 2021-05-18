Waterproof Tapes Market 2021| Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2028 Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Adhesive (Acrylic, Silicone, Byutyl, Others); Substrate (Metal, Plastics, Rubber, Others); End use industry (Building and construction, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Healthcare, Packaging, Others) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A tape is any narrow strip or band of material used to hold or fasten something. A tape can be magnetic as well. Waterproof tape is a well-built adhesive tape with a waterproof backing, used to seal ducts, hoses, etc. These tapes are also used in various devices and are most predominantly applied to connect inner and outside surfaces of vehicles to fix them together. The key characteristic of these waterproof tapes is that they instantly seal out water, air, and moisture. Waterproof tapes also offer excellent tensile strength, and adhesion properties. They can also be used in elevated temperatures.

Market Dynamics

Excessive product utilization in the automotive business is a crucial factor driving the waterproof tapes market. Expanding demand of waterproof tapes in the medical and packaging industry is another aspect driving the market. However, volatile raw material prices restraints the growth of the market, globally. The market is anticipated to witness high growth in the coming years to the rising demand from various end-use industries, namely, electrical & electronics, healthcare, building & construction, and packaging.

Market Scope

The “Global Waterproof Tapes Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the waterproof tapes market with detailed market segmentation by adhesive, substrate, end use industry and geography. The global waterproof tapes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the waterproof tapes players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global waterproof tapes market is segmented on the basis of adhesive, substrate, end use industry and geography. On the basis of adhesive the market classify into acrylic, silicone, byutyl and others. The market on the basis of substrate is broken into metal, plastcis, rubber and others. As per end use industry the market is bifurcated into building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, healthcare, packaging and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the waterproof tapes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The waterproof tapes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the waterproof tapes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the waterproof tapes market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the waterproof tapes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from waterproof tapes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for waterproof tapes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the waterproof tapes market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the waterproof tapes market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M Company

A.B.E. Construction Chemicals

Advance Tapes International

Avery Dennison

Henkel

Johnson & Johnson

Metalnastri Srl

Nitto Denko Corporation

Scapa Group

Tesa SE

