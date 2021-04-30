Waterproof Material Additive Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Application, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
“This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterproof Material Additive in global, including the following market information:
Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Ton)
Global top five Waterproof Material Additive companies in 2020 (%)
The global Waterproof Material Additive market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Waterproof Material Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waterproof Material Additive Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Liquid
Powder
Others
Global Waterproof Material Additive Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Coating
Concrete
Others
Global Waterproof Material Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Waterproof Material Additive revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Waterproof Material Additive revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Waterproof Material Additive sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Waterproof Material Additive sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Carlisle Companies Inc.
Conpro Chemicals Private Limited
Drizoro S.A.U.
Fosroc International Limited
Johns Manville Corporation
Mapei S.P.A
Pidilite Industries Limited
Sika Ag
Soprema Group
The Dow Chemical Company
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Waterproof Material Additive Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Waterproof Material Additive Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Waterproof Material Additive Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Waterproof Material Additive Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Waterproof Material Additive Industry Value Chain
10.2 Waterproof Material Additive Upstream Market
10.3 Waterproof Material Additive Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Waterproof Material Additive Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Waterproof Material Additive in Global Market
Table 2. Top Waterproof Material Additive Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Companies, (Ton), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Waterproof Material Additive Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Ton)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Waterproof Material Additive Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Waterproof Material Additive Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterproof Material Additive Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales (Ton), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales (Ton), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales (Ton), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales (Ton), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales (Ton), 2016-2021
continued…
