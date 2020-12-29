Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market (COVID-19 Analysis): Indoor Applications Projected to be the Most Attractive Segment during 2020-2027

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Clariant, HYOSUNG, Megaprima Taiwan International Co., Ltd, Suzhou Jingang Textile Co., Ltd, Tanatex Chemicals B.V, schoeller Switzerland, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Carrington Textiles Ltd , Wujiang Sunfeng Textile Co., Ltd, Spring Home Textile, Mountain Hardwear, Henderson Textiles, GTUT (Taiwan Dyeing & Fabric Co., Ltd.), Polartec, LLC, Hitex Prosperity Co., Ltd, Lean Textile Co, SUZHOU ZONGLI TEXTILE CO., LTD, Sympatex Technologies GmbH, Marmot Mountain LLC among other domestic and global players.

Waterproof breathable textiles (WBT) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,006,309.54 thousand by 2027. Increasing demand of sports equipment among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Type (Closely Woven Fabrics, Microporous Membranes and Coatings, Hydrophilic Membranes and Coatings, Combination of Microporous and Hydrophilic Membranes and Coatings, Retroreflective Microbeads, Smart Breathable Fabrics, Fabrics Based on Biomimetics and Others),

Raw Material (Polyurethane, ePTFE, Polyester, Polypropylene, Nylon, Silk, Wool, Cotton, Viscose Rayon, High-Density Fabrics (HDF) and Others),

Form (Laminated and Coated), Method (Densely Woven, Membrane and Coated),

End-User (General Clothing & Accessories, Sports Goods, Protective Clothings, Hometech, Mobitech, Healthcare And Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Hong-Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Market Dynamics

Rising demand of the sweat absorption and the fast drying clothing material among consumers will increase the consumption of waterproof breathable textiles (WBT) products which drives the market.

Growing number of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

