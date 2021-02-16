Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 Key Vendors, Growth Rate and Forecast To 2022

Water Treatment Equipment Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $87,861 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the period 2016-2022. The mud treatment and process equipment segment collectively held about two-fifths of the total market in 2015.

Water treatment is done by collecting and processing water to achieve the desired properties of suspended matters. Hence, based on the raw & desired quality of water, treatment methods, number of stages, and equipment involved in different processes may differ significantly. The commonly used equipment in most of the treatment methods are process equipment, mud treatment, filtration systems & media, disinfection, meters, and membranes. The market for such equipment has increased tremendously over the past few years owing to increasing water consumption coupled with rising awareness to consume safe water. However, factors that hamper market growth are high equipment and operational costs.

Key Findings of Water Treatment Equipment Market:

Membranes would be the fastest growing segment during the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022.

LAMEA is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

In the year 2015, the municipal application segment generated highest revenue and is expected to maintain its lead.

U.S. would continue to lead the global water treatment equipment market throughout the forecast period.

In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for more than half of the total water treatment equipment market and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the forecast period. The major companies profiled in the report include Best Water Technology (BWT) Ag, Ecolab Inc., Ge Water & Process Technologies, Hyflux Ltd, Pentair Plc., Va Tech Wabag Ltd., Veolia Environment S.A., Xylem Inc., Suez Environment S.A., and Saur SAS.

