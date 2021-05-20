Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Strict regulatory framework of government regarding environmental issues and growing demand from the industrial and power applications are driving the demand of the market.

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to Water Treatment Chemicals market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report.

The market evaluations are based on an in-depth study of the key market segments, including product type, application, and regional segments, and the market’s highly competitive nature. In this report, the authors have closely discerned the primary factors influencing the global market growth

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biocide & Disinfectant Coagulants & Flocculants pH & Adjuster & Softener Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors Anti-foaming Agents Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oil & Gas Municipal Power Mining & Mineral Processing Food & Beverage Chemical Manufacturing Pulp & Paper Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Boiler Raw Water Treatment Cooling Water Desalination Effluent Water Treatment Others



The global Water Treatment Chemicals market is categorized based on product type, application, end-use industry, region, and competitive backdrop. Under this section, the most fundamental segments of the Water Treatment Chemicals market have been emphasized to help the targeted readers and the companies involved in this sector make optimal business decisions and strengthen their COVID-19 preparedness. The market’s regional outlook offers actionable insights into the contribution of various regions to the growth of the Water Treatment Chemicals market.

Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Market Contenders Listed in the Report:

Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.

