Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global water treatment chemicals market garnered $33.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $46.5 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top winning strategies, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for clean water for municipal & industrial applications, strict regulations regarding wastewater discharge, and increase in investments in the industrial sector drive the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market. However, availability of alternative water treatment methods and ill-effects of chemicals during the water treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, utilization of silver-based biocides in water treatment and rise in demand from emerging countries create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Ban on manufacturing activities due to lockdown enforced by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus would impact the production volume. In addition, there have been delays in raw material supply, which in turn, would affect manufacturing activities.

Industrial activities have been either slowed down or stopped during the first few months of the pandemic. This would impact the demand at the initial stages. However, the demand would increase as industrial activities resume post-lockdown.

Ban on import-export activities and international trade restrictions would create a supply-demand gap at end-use industries.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global water treatment chemicals market based on type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the corrosion inhibitors segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. However, the scale inhibitors & dispersants segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. However, the municipal & others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global water treatment chemicals market, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will continue its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global water treatment chemicals market are Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Baker Hughes Company, Kemira OYJ, Ecolab Inc., SNF Floerger, Lonza Group AG, Suez SA, Solenis LLC, and the Dow Chemical Company.