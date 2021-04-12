Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
The Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology companies during the forecast period.
Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology is a watertreatment proseccing,the quantity and the type of chemicals that are used for the water treatment varies depending on the quality of the water available and the location. The quality of water depends upon its hardness, total dissolved solids (TDS), pH value, and the alkalinity of the water.
Competitive Players
The Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Honeywell International
Buckman Laboratories International
ITT
Calgon Carbon
Albemarle
3M
Solvay
Pentair
Flowserve
Danaher
BWA Water Additives
GE Water and Process Technologies
The Dow Chemical
Best Water Technology
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Municipal
Power
Chemical
Food and Beverage
Pulp and Paper
Others
Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market: Type Outlook
Coagulants and Flocculants
Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
Anti-Foamants and Defoamers
Biocides
Activated Carbon
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market in Major Countries
7 North America Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience for this Report
– Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology manufacturers
– Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology industry associations
– Product managers, Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Key Features of the Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Report
-Report customization as per the client’s requirements
-Analysis of product segments for Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology market with historical data and forecast
-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies
-Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations
-It provides a six-year forecast based on Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology market growth forecasts
