Water Storage Systems Market –Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020| Top Players- CST Industries, SHAWCOR, Synalloy Corporation, AGI

Market Insights

Water storage systems market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 24.95 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.70% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising number of desalination plants is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Growing demand for recycled water is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factor such as increasing awareness about cleaning drinking water, rising government initiatives enhance the usage of water storage systems, increasing population and rising spending in water infrastructure is expected to drive the water storage systems market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High investment cost is expected to hamper the water storage system market in the mentioned forecast period.

Major Market Players Covered in The WATER STORAGE SYSTEMS Market Are:

The major players covered in the water storage systems market report are CST Industries, SHAWCOR, Synalloy Corporation, AGI, GRUPO ROTOPLAS S.A.B. DE C.V., McDermott, Fiber Technology Corporation., Caldwell Tanks., Containment Solutions, Inc., Snyder Industries, CROM, Tank Connection, HMT LLC, DN Tanks, Sintex., Hendic B.V., Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Aqua Nishihara Corporation Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global WATER STORAGE SYSTEMS Market Scope and Segments

Water storage systems market is segmented of the basis of material, application, and end- user industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of material, the water storage systems market is segmented into concrete, steel, fiberglass, metal, plastic and others.

• Based on application, the water storage systems market is divided into hydraulic fracture storage & collection, onsite water & wastewater collection, potable water storage, fire suppression reserve & storage, rainwater harvesting & collection and others.

• End-user industry of the water storage systems market is segmented into municipal, industrial, commercial and residential.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global WATER STORAGE SYSTEMS Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

