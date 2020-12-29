Water Softeners Market (COVID-19 Analysis): Indoor Applications Projected to be the Most Attractive Segment during 2020-2026

To have best level of market insights and knowhow of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Water Softeners Market research report is an ideal key. It makes available statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. As businesses can attain thorough insights with this report, they can self-assuredly make decisions about their production and marketing strategies.

What is more, an influential WATER SOFTENERS report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The Major players profiled in this report include BWT Aktiengesellschaft; Sears Brands, LLC; A. O. Smith; 3M; GE Appliances, a Haier company; Harvey Water Softeners Ltd; WOONGJIN COWAY CO.,LTD.; Culligan; Kaineng Health Overseas; Kinetico Incorporated, an Axel Johnson Inc. company; EcoWater Systems LLC; Whirlpool Corporation; NuvoH20, LLC; US Water Systems Inc; PelicanWater.com, An Enviro Water Solutions, Inc. Company; ION EXCHANGE; Pentair plc; Honeywell International Inc.; Watts and Watercare Softeners.

Global Water Softeners Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.23 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.86% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

By Type (Salt Based Water Softeners, Salt Free Water Softeners),

Operational Type (Electric, Manual),

Process (Ion Exchange, Distillation, Reverse Osmosis),

Capacity (32000, 40000, 64000, 80000, 96000, 110000, 120000, 210000, 300000, 450000, 600000, 900000, Greater than 1200000),

Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Municipal)

In April 2019, A. O. Smith announced that they had acquired Water Right Inc. for an approximate amount of USD 107 million. This acquisition will help in providing A.O. Smith to expand their product portfolio and provide them the capabilities to deal with the consumer directly as well as in certain retail spaces with the help of Water Right Inc.’s wholesale and independent dealer channels

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing adoption of the products in various industrial verticals as they promote the durability and enhance the operational life of equipments in these industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in awareness regarding the effects hard water has on the health of the individuals is expected to drive the market growth

Availability of other methods of water treatment; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Water Softeners market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Water Softeners Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Water Softeners Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Water Softeners Revenue by Countries

10 South America Water Softeners Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Water Softeners by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

