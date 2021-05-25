Water Softener Market Benefits, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities & Future Investments to 2026

Water Softener: Introduction

Water softener is a whole house filtration system that removes hardness causing calcium and magnesium from water. It addresses one of the most prevalent and serious water problems, namely, hard water. Water softener removes minerals from water by a process known as ion exchange, trapping them through a filtration system and replacing them by softer minerals such as sodium and potassium.

Consumers are becoming aware of concerns related to hard water and are looking for products to minimize its impact on appliances, people, and the environment. The growing awareness coupled with increase in disposable income is expected to drive the global water softener market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Water Softener Market

Hard water significantly reduces the lifespan of modern appliances (dish washers, coffee machines, water heaters, etc.). The minerals in hard water can destroy modern home appliances by forming a layer of calcium over time, resulting in problems such as clogging of pipes, reduced water pressure, popping sound in the water heater, etc. Consumers are adopting water softener systems to avoid these issues.

Hard water not only has an effect on appliances but also on human beings. In areas where hard water is a problem, people face skin problems including itchiness, dry scalp, and dry skin. The reason for this is the use of hard water containing minerals that settle on the skin. Soft water can be used for drinking, and its adoption is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Growing environmental concerns are encouraging manufacturers to develop technologically advanced water softening systems to help reduce water wastage. These systems help to reduce chlorine and hard mineral content in water to increase the efficiency of water in its uses. Some manufacturers have introduced regeneration efficient water softening systems by using demand initiated regeneration. These advanced technologies are expected to have a positive impact on the market as well as the environment.

Several innovations, such as salt-less water softening appliances are already making their way into the market. Constant research is ongoing in the development of these appliances for a better and safer result. All these factors indicate positive growth of the water softener market during the forecast period.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Water Softener Market

Geographically, the global water softener market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to dominate the global water softener market due to rise in population staying in hard water affected regions. The residential segment is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period in the region. North America and Europe are likely to experience steady growth due to market maturity, while Asia Pacific and South America are set to grow at a higher rate due to various developing nations in the regions.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Major players operating in the global water softener market include:

A.O. Smith Water Technologies

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Culligan International Company

Ecowater Systems LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies

Feedwater Limited

Fleck Systems

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd

Kinetico Incorporated

Marlo Incorporated

Monarch Water Ltd.

Pelican Water Systems

Pentair Residential Filtration LLC,

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Global Water Softener Market: Research Scope

Global Water Softener Market, by Product Type

Salt Based – Ion Exchange Softener

Salt Free Water Softener

Global Water Softener Market, by Flow Rate

Up to 30 GPM

30 to 60 GPM

60 to 90 GPM

Above 90 GPM

Global Water Softener Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Water Softener Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites

Offline Hypermarket / Supermarket Specialty Stores Other Stores



