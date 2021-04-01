Water Quality Monitoring Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The growing government initiatives and funding for pollution control and monitoring and increasing awareness regarding water pollution and contamination are driving the demand of the market.

The global Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The ongoing trend of increasing adoption of smart water networks (SWN) is anticipated to drive the product demand as it can control the water management systems through GPS, GIS, or sensor networks. Additionally, the IoT based system for water quality monitoring will also generate growth opportunities for the market in the future. High maintenance and installation cost of the water management systems might act as a barrier to market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2016, General Electric Company announced its partnerships with the North American Alliance of Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN) in order to accelerate wastewater and smart water development in North America.

TOC Analyzers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies and the growing application of water quality monitoring products in industries.

North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the strict policies and regulations regarding environmental degradations and the financial incentives provided by the government and different organizations.

Key participants include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water quality monitoring market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ph Meters Conductivity sensor TOC Analyzer Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers Turbidity Meter Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Laboratory Commercial Space Government Building Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Water Quality Monitoring market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Water Quality Monitoring industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Water Quality Monitoring market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

