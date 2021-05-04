Water Electrolysis Machine Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth during 2030

The water electrolysis machines market is expected to strongly gain ground in chemical applications, such as the production of methanol and ammonium fertilizers, in addition to extensive applications of hydrogen generation in the petroleum industry for processing crude oil. Water electrolysis devices are also expected to find roles in hydrogen generation for pharmaceuticals, steel, and electronics applications.

Improvements in proton exchange membrane technology, and ideal applications in high pressure and variable temperature settings, are providing impetus to the growth of the water electrolysis machine market. Further, government policies towards eco-friendly technologies and fuel cell research & development will provide critical growth opportunities for market players. Consequently, the global water electrolysis machine market is expected to expand at a very healthy CAGR of 7% through 2030.

COVID-19 Impact on Water Electrolysis Machine Market

Many end-user sectors that operate water electrolysis machines have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, hindering short-term demand. Strict lockdowns and restrictions imposed by governments have impacted the supply chains for essential raw materials and components. Further, restricted international trade, especially in terms of non-essential commodities, will hurt the prospects of the water electrolysis machine market throughout the crisis.

On the other hand, the water electrolysis machine market is projected to witness steady recovery in 2021, as public and private investments towards renewables and hydrogen generation are expected to regain impetus in the near future.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

