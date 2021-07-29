Water, corona, internet censorship: Iranians in protest mode | free press

Tehran (AP) – Following the unprecedented wave of protests against a new internet law in Iran, the speaker of parliament tried to placate a message.

“All the media reports about this are not true,” Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on Instagram on Thursday. According to Ghalibaf, popular online services such as Instagram and WhatsApp should not be blocked by law, but their “technical parameters” should be checked by experts. Ultimately, the parliament will make a rational decision, said the parliament speaker, who is currently in Syria.

After much back and forth, the hardliners in parliament will pass their new internet law on Wednesday. Due to the many points of contention, it was not discussed publicly. The details are to be finalized in a technical committee and then, according to the constitution, passed to the so-called Guardian Council for final confirmation.

Officially, the law deals with Internet surveillance and nationalization, i.e. creating Iranian alternatives to popular online services. Critics, however, see the arguments in parliament as legal clichés and the trial as a distraction to obscure the real purpose of paralyzing many platforms. In addition, the law requires all internet users to be registered and bans all VPN apps that Iranians use to access unauthorized websites through data tunnels.

The parliamentary decision sparked an unprecedented wave of protests across the country. The law was also criticized in government circles as irrational and illegal and warned of a separation between society and political leadership.

The new internet law is only part of the many problems in Iran. The country is in an acute economic crisis due to US sanctions, which were exacerbated by the corona pandemic. In addition, there is a new wave of drought, which has led to water shortages and power cuts, especially in Chusestan province in the southwest of the country with temperatures of up to 50 degrees.

As a result, there were protests in various parts of the province, shouting slogans criticizing the regime. This led to clashes with police and security forces; there were arrests and deaths and injuries on both sides. Out of solidarity with the people of Khusestan, there were protests in the capital Tehran and some other major cities. Police brutality against people who only want water and electricity was criticized.

Many Iranians don’t understand why, despite these problems, parliament now faces internet censorship. It also warns that the law threatens the survival of more than a million Iranians who have had to conduct their business online since Corona. In addition, there are restrictions on the freedom of information for the more than 83 million Iranians. “Then parliament should not be surprised by the protests, because whoever sows wind is known to reap storms,” ​​said a political scientist in Tehran, who declined to be named.

The Internet has been a thorn in the side of the Islamic establishment for years because it has completely undermined the state-controlled media. For example, messages about the recent riots would have been censored, but that was no longer possible because of the information and videos on social media. Young people in particular follow political developments on the internet alone and ignore the state-controlled media.

Ebrahim Raisi, who will be sworn in as Iran’s new president next Thursday, is in a dilemma. He cannot afford protests at the start of his term in office, but neither can he afford to get into trouble with parliament and the hardliners. After all, he was the top candidate in the elections and he owes his victory to them. “Raisi has to decide next week whether he would rather have the people or the hardliners against him,” said the political scientist in Tehran.