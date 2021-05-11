Water Bottled Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | The Coca-Cola Company, Tata Consumer Products, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

The Water Bottled Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The major players covered in the water bottled market report are The Coca-Cola Company, Tata Consumer Products, RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getrnke GmbH & Co. KG, PepsiCo Inc., Nongfu Spring, Nestle S.A., Mountain Valley Spring Water, GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG, Danone Waters of America, Inc., Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Vichy Catalan Corporation, CG Roxane, Icelandic Glacial, Bebidas SA, Bai Brands LLC, Balance Trading Company, Voss of Norway AS, VEEN Waters Finland Oy Ltd., Tibet Water Resources Ltd., The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. are among other domestic and global players.

Water bottled market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing number of health-conscious consumers and increasing incidences of diseases caused by the consumption of contaminated water has been directly impacting the growth of water bottled market.

The water is in drinking water bottles, which are placed in plastic or glass bottles for sale. Market players process water by removing small unwanted items and cleaning them up for use. Water purification is done with multi-barrier sources, which can include source protection, source monitoring, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet light, filtered liquids, micron filters, and ozonation. Purified water tastes better, thickened, or compressed to make it shiny.

Consumer demand for high-quality drinking water is the main driving factor for the water bottled market. Fear of diseases as an aftermath of drinking contaminated tap water, the easy portability and convenience provided by bottled water is also a driver for the water bottled market. Introduction of eco-friendly packaging and flavored water with regulated ingredients is an opportunity for the water bottled market.

Environmental pollution caused by plastic trash is a challenge for the growth of water bottled market. However, consumption of bottled water leads to health hazards which are the main restraint for water bottled market during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

By Product (Still Bottle Water, Packaged Drinking Water, Functional Water Bottle, Flavored Bottled Water, Distilled Bottled Water and Carbonated Bottle Water),

End User Packaging (Plastic Bottle, Glass Bottle, Drum (Bulk) and Can),

Pack Size (1501 ml and above, 1001 ml – 1500 ml, 501 ml – 1000 ml, 331 ml – 500ml and 330 ml),

Quality (Premium and Non-Premium), Type (Still Water, Spring water, Sparkling water, Purified water and Mineral water),

Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Glass),

Purchasing Source (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Retail Stores, Grocery Stores, Food Serving Places, E-retailers, Convenience/Drug Store, Clubs and Home and Office Delivery),

Origin of Product (Imported and Domestic)

The countries covered in the water bottled market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the water bottled market due to rising consumer preference for healthier drinks rather than sugary drinks and increase in per capita income in the region, while North America is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2028 due to increasing demand for clean water coupled with rising consciousness about a healthier lifestyle.

