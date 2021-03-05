Water-borne Coatings Market 2021 Global Outlook – AkzoNobel N.V, Arkema Group, Dow, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Water-borne Coatings Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for water-borne coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.5% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Water-borne Coatings Market are AkzoNobel N.V, Arkema Group, Dow, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company and others.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192352635/water-borne-coatings-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=namita

Key Market Trends:

Acrylics Segment to Dominate the Market

– Acrylic-based resins are thermoplastic resins produced by the polymerization of acrylate or methacrylate monomers.

– Various acrylic resins can also contain vinyl monomers, such as styrene or vinyl acetate, to reduce cost.

– These resins provide resistance to hydrolysis, good weather resistance, excellent gloss, and color retention, particularly for exterior applications. They also have certain other properties such as transparency, UV resistance, and the high color ability for coating solutions.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Global Water-borne Coatings Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global Water-borne Coatings Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global Water-borne Coatings Market Share, By Brand

– Global Water-borne Coatings Market Share, By Company

– Global Water-borne Coatings Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Water-borne Coatings Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Water-borne Coatings Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Water-borne Coatings Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global Water-borne Coatings Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192352635/water-borne-coatings-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=namita



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Water-borne Coatings Market:

– What is the size of the global Water-borne Coatings market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Water-borne Coatings during the forecast period?

– Which Water-borne Coatings provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Water-borne Coatings market? What is the share of these companies in the global Water-borne Coatings market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.