Water Bath Market Size, Demand, Industry Report, Trends and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Water Bath Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global water bath market reached a value of US$ 159.2 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A water bath is a type of scientific equipment which is used for incubating sensitive samples that cannot be ignited or kept in direct dry heat; performing chemical reactions at high temperature; melting substrates; and warming reagents. It consists of a heating unit, control interface and stainless-steel chamber to hold water and the samples. Nowadays, there are different types of water baths available in the market with either digital or analog interface for temperature regulation. These water baths also have additional functionality, such as the ability to maintain a uniform temperature and to keep the samples in motion while they are being heated.

The leading manufacturers are introducing water baths with digital displays, low-level water sensors, integral drains and chambers that allow full visibility of the bath contents. These features provide ease and convenience in research and development (R&D) activities and conducting tests and experiments. In addition, many product development companies have designed water baths with advanced features which, in turn, is creating a positive impact on the water bath market growth. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched a microprocessor-controlled water bath that provides superior temperature uniformity for specific applications. It also offers a seamless-stainless steel interior chamber and epoxy-coated exterior which provides resistance against corrosion and chemical damage.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Edvotek Inc.

Julabo Labortechnik

Thomas Scientific

Grant Instruments

PolyScience

Bel-Art Products Inc.

Boekel Scientific

LAUDA-Brinkmann, LP

Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.

Market Breakup by Product Type: Circulating Water Bath Non-Circulating Water Bath Shaking Water Bath

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Offline Online

Market Breakup by End-User: Chemical Microbiology Food Processing Protein Engineering Others

Market Breakup by Region: North America Asia Pacific Europe Middle East and Africa Latin America



