Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Report 2021 COVID 19 Impact Analysis Updated Edition Top key Players –Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc, Others

The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the water and wastewater treatment facilities in the region.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Water and Wastewater Treatment market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.

Key participants include Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc., DuPont, Orenco systems, Hydro International, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market on the basis of Product & Service, Application, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment) Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener) Service



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Municipal



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

