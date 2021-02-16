water amusement park equipment : Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis till 2030

The global water amusement park equipment market accounted for US$ XXX Million in 2019 and is estimated to be XXX Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XXX %. The report “Global Water Amusement Park Equipment Market, By Type (Water Slides, Water House, Wave Generating Equipment, and Other), By Application (Indoor Water Park and Outdoor Water Park), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4202

Key Highlights:

In September 2016, Ardent Leisure Group propelled its New-Look Tiger Land Park in its Dreamworld theme park. This new launch of the theme park was done to attract more customers and provide job opportunities for local economy.

In May 2018, Six Flag Entertainment Corporation developed a new Twisted Cyclone hybrid roller coaster.

In October 2019, Nickelodeon Universe the largest indoor theme park has been established at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, North America. It is equipped with 35 rides, SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora the Explorer.

Analyst View:

Increasing Prevalence of IoT aided Amusement Parks

The global water amusement park equipment market is driving its growth due to growing prevalence of IoT facilities in amusement parks. This facility helps to monitor and track all the activities and also to manage the crowd at the park. In addition, IoT-enabled educational theme parks includes sensors which helps parents to monitor their children’s movement throughout the park. Moreover, entrance ticket for visitors aided with the IoT wristband is beneficial and it also provides credit-card transactions facility. All these factors are in turn propelling growth of the target market.

Growth in Disposable Income of People particularly in the Developing Economies

Presently, individuals are spending more amount in experiencing instead of purchasing to spend their leisure time. Therefore, they are spending disposable incomes for unique experiences with personalization, thus boosting the experience economy. Further, social media platform plays a vital role in helping the individuals to drive the demand for such experiences. Changing cultural shift of corporate workers along with the lifestyle, and rising status to lead a holistic life with a balance of leisure and work is leading to the expansion of amusement park market revenue.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global water amusement park equipment market accounted for US$ XXX Million in 2019 and is estimated to be XXX Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XXX%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global water amusement park equipment market is segmented into water slides, water house, wave generating equipment, and other.

By application, outdoor water park segment accounts for major revenue share mainly due to the growth in the number of visitors and rides enthusiasts for giant rides, 4D rides, and challenging roller coasters

By region, the global water amusement park equipment market share is dominated in North America which accounts for more than 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global water amusement park equipment market includes Aquatic Design Group, Dalang, Whitewater West, Parkash Amusements, Krishna Play Group, E.Beckmann, Longmatic, HAISAN, and Ocean Star.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com