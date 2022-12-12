“Watching Ludwig get slapped over and over is so satisfying”

YouTube streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” took to her Twitter account to share somewhat banter in mild of the not too long ago concluded Slap-Chessboxing occasion hosted and created by fellow YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren.

The occasion, which was live-streamed on YouTube, featured a number of the greatest names on the platform. Throughout the finish of the published, Ludwig revealed that all the occasion set him again by a whopping $1.5 million.

Valkyrae comically posted a tweet stating that she loved the sight of Ludwig getting repeatedly slapped by Connor “CDawgVA,” through the last spherical of the occasion, that includes the 2 aforementioned creators. Reacting to the smacks, Rachell exclaimed:

“Watching Ludwig get slapped time and again is so satisfying”

Valkyrae and the web react to Ludwig’s Slap-Chessboxing occasion

Valkyrae, who shares a cordial relationship with Ludwig, determined to take a pleasant dig on the latter by way of a comical tweet. Seeing Ludwig get smacked by Connor through the last few moments of the occasion prompted the streamer to put up her response on Twitter.

Following the top of the stream, Ludwig himself was expressive of his response. He tagged Connor in his tweet after stating:

“I believe you gave me a concussion …@CDawgVA”

CDawgVA, who received the final spherical of the occasion, went on to put up an image of himself with the Slap-Chessboxing Championship belt. He posted:

“CAN’T BELIEVE WE GOT THE W”

Valkyrae’s sardonic tweet went on to garner a variety of reactions from creators and followers alike. Many jumped in with their meme-worthy feedback. Listed below are a number of the notable ones:

What Ludwig mentioned after his occasion

The Slap-Chessboxing Championship garnered a variety of plaudits for the group and planning. Ludwig himself mentioned that this was the “hardest” occasion he and his workforce have labored on. He declared:

“This was essentially the most and hardest, our workforce has ever labored on an occasion. So, thanks to the entire manufacturing. JK Manufacturing, the Mogul Strikes workforce, the French broadcasters, the Spanish broadcasters, the English broadcasters. The runners, who obtained folks to their seats. The individuals who confirmed up in individual. Thanks, guys, so f***ing a lot!”

He additionally thanked the viewers by stating:

“Thanks to the individuals who watched on-line. This was the best occasion I’ve ever been in a position to do, and I hope this was price your time. Each time I do an occasion, that is it. I simply hope that it was price your time. Thanks all a lot…”

The occasion has already managed to obtain over 2.2 million views, simply seven hours from going dwell, making it certainly one of Ludwig’s hottest dwell streams.

