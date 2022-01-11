Watch the first teaser of the international series with Nuno Lopes and Lúcia Moniz

Operation Black Tide premieres on Amazon Prime Video in February. It tells a true story about drug trafficking.

Lúcia Moniz is one of the cast members.

It’s called “Operação Maré Negra”, is a Portuguese-Spanish series and will be premiered in February on the Amazon Prime Video platform. This Tuesday, January 11th, the first teaser of this co-production between Amazon and RTP was published, which will have four episodes.

The series follows the real-life police operation of the same name, in which Europe’s first submarine dedicated to drug trafficking was intercepted with more than three thousand kilos of cocaine on board.

After debuting on Amazon, it will air on RTP1. The cast includes names such as Álex González, Nuno Lopes, Lúcia Moniz, Luís Esparteiro, Nerea Barros and Bruno Gagliasso.