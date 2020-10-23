Watch movies and series with your friends without leaving your home

If you want to watch or re-watch Disney movies and series with your friends without leaving your home, now is possible! Disney Plus just added a new feature called GroupWatch.

Watch a movie with your friend remotely

In a week, you can find Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney +. The new episodes of the Star Wars series are eagerly awaited and you will surely want to watch them with your family or friends. Unfortunately, with the curfew now, it’s difficult to move around, but you can still watch the series with your friends while you stay home. Disney Plus just added GroupWatch functionality. The same principle as with Netflix Party, you can create a viewing group with your friends.

When everyone is ready, all you have to do is start the movie or series and everything will be synced for everyone at the same time. Whenever someone needs to pause, play, rewind, or fast forward, it is done for everyone at the same time. For example, if you take a break to go to the bathroom, others will also take a break. Little more, you don’t have a cat to communicate with during the movie, but you can respond with various little emojis to share your feelings.

This feature is completely free. All you need to do is have a Disney + account and start it up by clicking the “GroupWatch” button located next to “Add to My List” and “Download”.

Have a good movie session together!