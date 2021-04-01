Wastewater Treatment Services Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

Rapid industrial development and growth of population in developing economies are driving the global wastewater treatment services market.

The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Industrial entities and municipal corporations are increasingly utilizing zero-liquid discharge, which drives the demand for wastewater treatment services. The zero-liquid discharge treatment is highly beneficial for municipal corporations and industrial entities, as it minimizes the amount of wastewater that requires treatment. Also, the wastewater is processed in an economically feasible way, producing a clean stream that is suitable for reuse elsewhere.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, a pioneer in the management of critical water treatment solutions, declared to have purchased Aquapure Technologies, a water supply & equipment firm located in Ohio, the U.S. This deal is intended to improve the service capability of Evoqua Water Technologies LLC in Ohio as well as the outlying areas.

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.3% in 2019. Advanced wastewater treatment services offered by major market players, such as chemical-free disinfection and advanced filtration, are increasingly being adopted by municipal corporations.

The operation & process control segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising requirement of the industrial sector and municipal corporations to remove suspended solids before the effluent is discharged back to the environment in an economically feasible manner has driven the demand for facility operations, parameters monitoring, and routine maintenance.

Key market participants include Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, Pentair, Thermax, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries, and Golder Associates

Emergen Research has segmented the global wastewater treatment services market in terms of end-use, service type, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Industrial Municipal

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Building & Installation Service Maintenance & Repair Design & Engineering Consulting Operation & Process Control Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Wastewater Treatment Services market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Wastewater Treatment Services industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Wastewater Treatment Services market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

