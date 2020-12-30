Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market 2021: Global Size, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Major Segments, Forecast Research Report 2026

DBMR published a new study on the Global Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, future road map and 2026 forecast. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

The top key players profiled in this report include: Kemira; SUEZ; ION EXCHANGE; Thermax Global; Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.; ShanDong XinTai Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd.; SNF Group; Chembond Chemicals Limited; VASU Chemicals; Kurita Water Industries Ltd.; Ecolab; Akzo Nobel N.V.; Goldcrest; BWA WATER ADDITIVES; Carus Group Inc.; Hydrite Chemical; Lonza; Dow; Veolia; Buckman; Solenis; Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Ltd.; Feralco AB and Solvay, etc.

Global Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Scenario

Global wastewater treatment chemicals market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 41.70 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased applications of these chemicals which has been a result of different functionality available with these chemicals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook:

Wastewater treatment chemicals are those compounds or substances that are used to purify or remove the polluted substances from the water bodies disposed of after they’ve been utilized in several industrial verticals. These chemicals alone cannot purify the water bodies/resources they are required to be used through certain methods in equipments and machinery designed for water purification.

Market Drivers:

Growing decline in the water resources globally amid a significant rise in the demand for water is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of industrialization and urbanization resulting in increased demand for water treatment services because of the significant pollution in the water bodies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of regulations imposed by the governments of various authorities regarding purification and reuse of water bodies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

The Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type

Coagulant & Flocculant

Biocide & Disinfectants

Softeners

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitor

Defoamer

pH Adjuster

Others Chelating Agent Oxygen Scavengers Others



By Application

Drinking Water

Boiler Water

Membrane Water

Municipal Water

Cooling Water

Others

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Power

Mining

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals & Fertilizer

Pharmaceutical

Municipal

Textile

Semiconductors

Food & Beverages

Others

Table of Content: Global Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

