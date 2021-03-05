Waste To Energy Market 2021 | Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Challenges, Rising Trends and Forecast 2027

This detailed report on ‘Waste To Energy Market’ put offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, Revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Waste To Energy market’.

Global Waste To Energy Market to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2025. Global Waste To Energy Market valued approximately USD 28 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Waste to energy involves processing municipal solid waste into heat, electricity, and refuse derived fuel.

The concept has superseded the ‘garbage in – garbage out’ practice by facilitating efficient garbage management while simultaneously providing clean energy and deriving dollars out of waste. The waste to energy market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for renewable sources is anticipated to propel the global waste to energy market over the forecast period. A shift in focus towards substitutes such as coal with renewable resources to reduce carbon content is also projected to play a vital role in shaping the industry. Increasing domestic and industrial waste has prompted governments across various regions to promote energy generation from waste. Favorable government regulations in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives have had a positive influence on the growth. Growing environmental concerns for the use of non-renewable resources is expected to further complement the growth.

The regional analysis of Global Waste To Energy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe market led the global industry in 2017, The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period. Stringent regulations to minimize the industrial waste is expected to boost the growth in the region. Countries such as Germany, Austria and Netherlands have adopted WTE technologies to utilize industrial waste. Asia Pacific is projected to account for the second largest share of the market. China and India carry a huge potential for growth owing to increasing industrial and residential waste. Rapid industrialization coupled with growing importance for renewable energy generation is expected to drive the regional growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

o Thermal

o Biological

By Regions:

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Waste Management Inc., Covanta Energy Corp, C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd, Foster Wheeler A.G, Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, China Everbright International Ltd., Veolia Environment S.A., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, Xcel Energy Inc.and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Waste To Energy Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Waste To Energy Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Waste To Energy Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Waste To Energy Market, By Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Waste To Energy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Thermal

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Biological

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

