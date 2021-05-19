Waste Paper Recycling Market: Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast 2028 | Hanna Paper, WASCO, Perlen Papier AG

The Waste Paper Recycling Market was valued at US$ 37,529.60 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2028 to reach US$ 56,140.38 million by 2028.

Waste paper recycling is the process by which waste paper is turned into new paper products. The waste paper recycling process involves the collection, sorting, shredding and pulping, filtering, conterminal removal and de-inking, and finishing for reuse of waste paper. Waste papers are obtained from discarded paper materials, paper mill paper scraps, and waste paper material discarded after consumer use. Waste paper, such as old newspapers, magazines, corrugated, wrapping, and packaging papers, among others, are recycled for reuse. The waste papers to be recycled are collected from the waste locations then sent to paper recycling facilities for further processing. Waste paper recycling offers various advantages, such as saving energy, water, and landfill space. Waste paper recycling reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and recycled fiber is a sustainable, cost-saving resource for making new paper products.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Waste Paper Recycling Market Research include:

Cascades Recovery+

Global Waste Recyclers Ltd

Hanna Paper

Heinzel Holding GmbH

Republic Services, Inc.

International Paper

Perlen Papier AG

Sonoco Products Company

ST Paper Resources PTE LTD

WASCO

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Waste Paper Recycling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Waste Paper Recycling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

