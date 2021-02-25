Waste Paper Recycling Market Growing Trends and Demands Analysis forecast 2021 to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Waste Paper Recycling market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Waste Paper Recycling market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Waste Paper Recycling investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Waste Paper Recycling Market:

Waste Management, International Paper, Republic Services, Hanna Paper Recycling, WASCO, Sonoco Recycling, Cascades Recovery, Perlen Papier, Global Wastepaper Recyclers, ST Paper Resources, Huanjia Group, Northern International, Shandong Century Sunshine, Heinzel Group, Remondis, Veolia Environment, Tianjin Wuchan, Kokusai Pulp & Paper, DS Smith, China Recycling Development

According to this study, over the next five years, the Waste Paper Recycling market will register a 3.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 48800 million by 2025, from $ 43350 million in 2019.

Market Overview

This report studies the Waste Paper Recycling market. Waste paper recycling is the process of mixing used paper with water and chemicals to break it down. This mixture is then chopped up and heated to break it down further into strands of cellulose called pulp or slurry. It is then strained through screens which remove any glue or plastic that may still be in the mixture. Finally, it is cleaned, de-inked, bleached, mixed with water and then it can be made into new recycled paper.

Market Insights

Waste Paper Recycling is mainly classified into the following types: old corrugated cardboard (OCC), old newspaper (ONP), magazines, white office paper, mixed paper. OCC is the most widely used type which takes up about half of the global market.

APAC is the main consumption regions of waste paper recycling in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The APAC market share is 64%, which China only takes about 37% of the global market. China is the largest consumption market in the world.

The market concentration is scatted. But for regional markets, like China and the USA, Top 20 players can take above 40% of the local regional market. Big players in the global market are Waste Management, International Paper, DS Smith, Huanjia Group, Northern International, etc.

The Waste Paper Recycling market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Waste Paper Recycling Market based on Types are:

Corrugated Cardboard

Newspapers

Magazines

White Office Paper

Mixed Paper

Based on Application, the Global Waste Paper Recycling Market is Segmented into:

Wrapping Paper

Printing-and-Writing Paper

Other

Regions are covered By Waste Paper Recycling Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

