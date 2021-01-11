Waste Paper Recycling Market 2021| Leading Manufacturers for Industrial Growth are Cascades Recovery+, Hanna Paper, Republic Services, Perlen Papier, Sonoco Products Company, WASCO and Others till 2027

Waste paper recycling is the process by which waste paper is turned into new paper products. The waste paper recycling process involves the collection, sorting, shredding and pulping, filtering, conterminal removal and de-inking, and finishing for reuse of waste paper. Waste papers are obtained from discarded paper materials, paper mill paper scraps, and waste paper material discarded after consumer use. Waste paper, such as old newspapers, magazines, corrugated, wrapping, and packaging papers, among others, are recycled for reuse. The waste papers to be recycled are collected from the waste locations then sent to paper recycling facilities for further processing. Waste paper recycling offers various advantages, such as saving energy, water, and landfill space. Waste paper recycling reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and recycled fiber is a sustainable, cost-saving resource for making new paper products.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific waste paper recycling market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. With rapid economic growth and urbanization, waste generation and management are becoming major social and environmental issues in Asia. China is the largest consumer of recycled waste paper owing to huge demand from its food processing industry. Further, India, Japan, and Australia are projected to become a lucrative market for the recycled paper in the region during the forecast period. Every country in Asia has specific measures of solid waste management and material-cycle policy. With a rise in GDP per capita, MSW per capita generation is also increasing; as a result, generating more waste, which is further influencing the growth of waste paper recycling market in this region. A landfill is the most common disposal option adopted in many Asian countries since it is inexpensive. Many countries in this region have recently introduced laws on municipal solid waste. According to the World Bank, the urban areas in APAC produce ~760,000 tons of MSW per day, and this figure is estimated to increase to 1.8 million tons by 2025. The waste paper recycling market in APAC is propelling due to the presence of small and large-scale companies operating in the field of paper recycling in India, China, and Japan. A few of the paper recycling companies located in this continent are Shred-Tech Corp, Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH, HSM GmbH + Co. KG, and Cascade Corporation.

