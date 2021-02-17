Waste Management Market Scope and Structure Analysis, 2020–2027 | Key Segments, Demand & Growth Opportunities

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “waste management market by type and service: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020–2027,” the global waste management market size accounted for $2,080.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $2,339.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 58.0% share of the global waste management industry, followed by Europe and LAMEA

Waste management is the collection, transportation and disposable of garbage, sewage, and other waste products. It involves treating solid waste and disposing unwanted products and substances in a safe and efficient manner.

Growth of the global market is driven by proactive government measures to reduce illegal dumping. In addition, surge in population and increase in globalization has led to an increase in the overall waste volume, worldwide. Urban population produced about 1.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) in 2012, which is expected to grow to 2.2 billion tones by 2025.

Moreover, increase in industrialization in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Taiwan has led to development of chemical, oil & gas, automobile, and medical industries, which generates enormous amount of waste and causes pollution. These factors are expected to significantly contribute toward growth of the global market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Due to lockdown, owing to COVID-19, the waste production drastically declined from industries and commercial sector as industries and offices were partially or completely shut down. However, the municipal waste increased from residential areas. Further, due to decline in manufacturing operations of new goods, led to fall in demand for recyclable material such as rubber and plastic.

This has led to increase in disposal of waste in landfills and temporary dumps for recyclable material such as rubber and plastics, which was earlier sent by municipalities to waste recycling facilities. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-initiation of waste management companies and waste recycle industry at their full-scale capacities.

Key Segments

The global waste management market is segmented on the basis of type, service, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into municipal waste, industrial waste, and hazardous waste. On the basis of services, it is classified into collection services and disposable services. The collection services segment is sub segmented into collection & transportation, storage & handling, and sorting. The disposable services segment is further segregated into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the waste management market include Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Republic Services, Inc., Suez, Veolia Environnment, and Waste Management Inc.

