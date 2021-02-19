Waste Management Equipment Market by Product Type, Application, Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Segments, Benefits With Top Leading Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Waste Management Equipment Market by Product Type, Waste Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global waste management equipment market size was $45,756.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $55,637.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, industrial segment dominated the global market, accounting for approximately half of the global waste management equipment market share.

Waste management equipment are used to transfer, collect, handle, and dispose waste in an effective manner. The waste recycling & sorting equipment are used to recycling or sorting waste materials. Waste management equipment are used to handle municipal, industrial, and hazardous waste properly.

The factors such as increase in urban population, surge in residential and non-residential construction, and rise in environmental awareness toward the industrial waste recycling drive the growth of the waste management equipment market. In addition, increase in urban population is expected to increase the amount of waste, which fuels the growth of the waste management equipment market.

Further, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the urban population globally is expected to grow by approximately 1.8% from 2015 to 2020. Moreover, an increase in environmental awareness toward industrial waste recycling is projected to cater to the growth of the global waste management equipment market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies in the global waste management equipment market to halt their business operations to comply with new government regulations for curbing the spread of COVID-19. This stop in operations directly affects the sales of the global waste management equipment market. In addition, there is a shortage in raw material supply to the manufacturers of waste management equipment. Hence, stop in manufacturing activities and lockdowns for several months have affected the global waste management equipment market, with slow recovery anticipated during 2020-2027.

Key Segments

Based on product type, the market is divided into waste disposal equipment and waste recycling & sorting equipment. The waste disposal equipment is sub-divided into dumpsters, compactors, trucks, and others.

Based on waste type, the market is divided into hazardous waste and non-hazardous waste. The hazardous waste segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the market is divided into industrial waste, municipal waste, and others. The industrial segment is projected to generate the highest revenue during the study period.

Region-wise, the global waste management equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the study period.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the waste management equipment industry report include Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc, CP Manufacturing, Inc, Dover Corporation, Morita Holding Corporation, Tomra Systems ASA, Wastequip, LLC, Blue Group, KK Balers Ltd, Shred-Tech Corporation, and McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc.

