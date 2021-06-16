Waste Management Equipment Market Analysis, 2020-2027 | Key Factors, Residential and Non-Residential Construction, Environmental Awareness The factors such as increase in urban population, surge in residential and non-residential construction, and rise in environmental awareness toward the industrial waste recycling drive the growth of the waste management equipment market.

The global waste management equipment market is expected to grow, owing to increase in the urban population globally and stringent government regulations toward environmental safety. In addition, increase in the amount of waste generated in municipal and industrial sectors is projected to garner to the growth of the market. Moreover, government initiatives such as, in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, support the e-waste management program.

Moreover, high growth potential in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the waste management equipment market. Further, rise in the amount of waste such as papers, masks, sanitizer, cardboard, and others generated from medical and pharmaceutical sectors is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Waste Management Equipment Market by Product Type, Waste Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global waste management equipment market size was $45,756.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $55,637.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players

The key market players profiled in the waste management equipment industry report include Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc, CP Manufacturing, Inc, Dover Corporation, Morita Holding Corporation, Tomra Systems ASA, Wastequip, LLC, Blue Group, KK Balers Ltd, Shred-Tech Corporation, and McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Waste Disposal Equipment Dumpsters Compactors Trucks Others

Waste Recycling & Sorting Equipment Conveyor Systems Screeners Shredders Others



By Waste Type

Hazardous Waste

Non-hazardous Waste

By Application

Industrial Waste

Municipal Waste

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging waste management equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive waste management equipment market analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global waste management equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the waste management equipment market.

