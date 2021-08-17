Washing Machine Market Report 2021-26: Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Washing Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global washing machine market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

A washing machine is a commonly used electronic appliance that assists in the performing laundry of clothes and fabrics. It also aids in spinning fabrics at high speed and removing dirt from the fiber. It comprises several internal components, including tub, balance rings, tub guards and pumps. Presently, it is widely available in semi-automatic, fully automatic, and top- and front-load variants across the globe.

Market Trends:

Due to sedentary lifestyles, the on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning services are gaining traction among the masses. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, as a washing machine helps in reducing manual labor,it finds extensive application in the residential and commercial sectors worldwide. Apart from this, leading manufacturers are developing energy-efficient variants with minimal carbon footprints. They are also focusing on integrating smartphone applications with advanced solutions for real-time alerts and remote access. This is anticipated to drive the market further.

Breakup by Product:

Fully Automatic Front Load Top Load

Semi-Automatic

Dryers

Breakup by Technology:

Smart Connected

Conventional

Breakup by Capacity:

Below 6 kg

6.1 to 8 kg

Above 8 kg

Breakup by Application:

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Commercial

Residential

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AB Electrolux

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

Godrej Group

Haier Group Corporation

IFB Industries Limited

LG Electronics Inc.

MIRC Electronics Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation.

