Washing Machine Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2026

The attention on the overwhelming players Alliance Laundry Systems LLC; Girbau North America; Electrolux; Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd; GE Appliances; Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.; IFB Industries Limited; LG Electronics; MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Hausgeräte GmbH; Whirlpool Corporation; Midea Group; SAMSUNG; Panasonic Corporation; Godrej.com and Miele & Cie. KG among others.

Washing Machine Market Scenario:

Global washing machine market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to various innovations and advancements of product launches presented by various manufacturers.

Washing machines are laundry-based consumer appliances that are designed to provide more comfort and accessibility to the consumers. These appliances utilize various components required for a successful cleaning process and reduce the requirement of human intervention. They also provide various other features such as drying, heating and others.

Conducts Overall WASHING MACHINE Market Segmentation:

By Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers),

Technology (Smart Connected, Conventional),

Capacity (Less than 6KG, 6.1-8KG, Above 8KG),

End-Use (Commercial, Residential),

Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Others),

Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales)

