Washable Marker Market 2021 – Applications and Analysis by BIC Group, Carioca S.p.a, Crayola LLC, Faber-Castell, Liqui-Mark, Luxor Group and Others till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Washable markers are moving tools that are the preferred choice for children who usually wear their uniforms, clothes, or body with marks. Marks made of washable markers can be quickly removed from surfaces, skin, furniture, and costumes by handling a wet sponge over the surface. Washable markers are suitable for home and classroom use. Washable markers are manufactured by a number of companies and suppliers and are used in homes and schools where children create artwork.

MARKET DYNAMICS

An increase in environmental awareness and eco-friendly goods, an increase in the number of schools and pre-nursery institutions, an increase in smart-surface flooring and walls, etc., are the driving force behind the demand. Further, the market is driven by the demand for non-toxic chemicals used in markers. These types of markers are often made from non-toxic chemical compounds such as cyclic alkylene carbonates and certain food-grade vegetable dyes that are very convenient and healthy in children’s hands as adolescents have a habit of licking fingers or a marker itself. Even the same can be encountered with adults when functioning subconsciously. This does not produce any damage and is absolutely non-poisonous and healthy for all users. Increasing the use of digital learning tools and digital accessories eliminates the use of conventional teaching methods. Modern hi-tech learning systems integrate the audiovisual learning process, where most teachers do not need to write to teach students. This could potentially restrict the market growth in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Washable marker Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Consumer Goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the washable marker market with detailed market segmentation by washability, end- user, and geography. The global washable marker market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading washable marker market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global washable marker market is segmented on the basis of washability and end- user. On the basis of washability the global washable marker market is segmented into basic- washable and super – washable. Based on end – user the global washable marker market is segmented into children and professionals.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global washable marker market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The washable marker market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the washable marker market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the washable marker market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the washable marker market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from washable marker market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for washable marker in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the washable marker market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the washable marker market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Stabilo International GMBH

Faber-Castell

Crayola LLC

BIC Group

Newell Brands

Carioca S.p.a

Liqui-Mark

Dri Mark Products Inc.

Luxor Group

F.I.L.A

Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A

