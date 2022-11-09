Warzone’s Rebirth Island And Fortune’s Keep Maps Are About To Go Away (Possibly For Good)

Warzone Credit score: Activision

Warzone 2.0 is simply across the nook, and which means a model new map—Al Mazrah—and a ton of recent content material together with the thrilling new DMZ mode to discover.

Nevertheless, the brand new battle royale Name Of Obligation entry means large adjustments for the unique Warzone, which is being renamed Name Of Obligation: Warzone Caldera (beforehand it was modified to Warzone Pacific when the Verdansk map was shelved and Vanguard’s Caldera island was launched).

Right here’s how issues are going to go when Warzone 2.0 launches on the sixteenth of this month:

On November sixteenth at roughly 8am PT, Warzone servers will go offline and Name Of Obligation: Vanguard Season 5 ends.

About two hours later, at 10am PT, Warzone 2.0 and Fashionable Warfare II Season 1 will go dwell.

All assets will probably be dedicated to Warzone 2.0’s launch, which is one cause the unique sport has to go offline right now. (I believe in addition they need folks to get off the outdated sport and are available attempt the brand new sport, which is smart).

Quote: “As soon as the Warzone 2.0 ecosystem is totally secure, and after a small improvement break for Thanksgiving for the builders who observe this U.S. vacation, Warzone is deliberate to be relaunched as Name of Obligation: Warzone Caldera as a separate expertise. This may occur at roughly 10 AM PT on November 28.”

In different phrases, don’t count on the launch to go off with no hitch. If the launch of Fashionable Warfare II is any indication, there will probably be just a few, ummm, bumps within the highway. Warzone will probably be offline for about 12 days earlier than the servers flip again on.

Gamers of the legacy Warzone will probably be gifted a number of gadgets they’ll use in Warzone 2.0 however none of your Operators, weapons, XP tokens and so forth. will switch to the brand new sport. This can be a exhausting reset with all weapons and Operators tied to Fashionable Warfare II solely.

COD factors will switch over, nonetheless, and the Merchandise Store in Warzone Caldera will go darkish. There will probably be no cross-progression between the 2 iterations of the sport.

Lastly, when Warzone Caldera goes dwell as soon as once more, “Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Hold maps won’t be current” in response to Activision. Whether or not they’re gone for good stays to be seen, however the writer additionally notes that for “these followers of small Battle Royale maps, count on thrilling developments in Warzone 2.0 throughout future seasons.”

That final bit is nice information, no less than. So far as I’m involved the one option to play Warzone is in Resurgence Mode, which is much much less tedious and rather more enjoyable than conventional Battle Royale. This could happen on the massive map additionally (utilizing smaller circles like they did generally in Caldera Resurgence) however it’s enjoyable to have some small maps to select from. I feel each these maps must be remastered and rereleased in Warzone 2.0 however must be a part of a 5 – 6 small map rotation with a number of new maps to maintain issues fascinating.

I don’t assume that’s an excessive amount of to ask, both.

No matter occurs, this may be your final likelihood to drop into Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Hold for the foreseeable future. Each small maps are going away in per week. RIP small maps.