Warzone 2’s official minimum and recommended PC system requirements revealed

The pre-load time for Name of Obligation Warzone 2 is now stay and with the battle royale formally releasing in a number of hours, followers are interested by a few of the options that will probably be included within the sport.

Whereas Warzone 2 guarantees rather a lot by way of new options and improved graphics over the earlier franchise entry, there have been questions as to what the minimal and really useful system necessities will probably be.

Activision has now formally revealed the {hardware} necessities required to run Warzone 2 on Minimal, Advisable, Aggressive and Extremely 4K specs.

Surprisingly, the minimal necessities are slightly low, and it will likely be fascinating to see simply how well-optimized Warzone 2 is for the PC platform.

Warzone 2: All PC system necessities

Under is a listing of all of the system necessities required to run Name of Obligation: Warzone 2.

Minimal Specs

Talked about under are the necessities to run the shooter within the lowest potential settings.

OS: Home windows 10 64 Bit (newest replace)

CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

Hello-Rez Belongings Cache: As much as 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Reminiscence: 2 GB

Advisable Specs

The next specs are wanted to run the shooter with all graphics settings on excessive.

OS: Home windows 10 64 Bit (newest replace) or Home windows 11 64 Bit (newest replace)

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 12 GB

Hello-Rez Belongings Cache: As much as 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video Reminiscence: 4 GB

Aggressive Specs

The specs talked about under are for aggressive gamers who use displays with increased refresh charges.

OS: Home windows 10 64 Bit (newest replace) or Home windows 11 64 Bit (newest replace)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 16 GB

Hello-Rez Belongings Cache: As much as 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Video Reminiscence: 8 GB

Extremely 4K Specs

The specs listed under are wanted to attain the very best potential graphics constancy in Warzone 2.

OS: Home windows 10 64 Bit (newest replace) or Home windows 11 64 Bit (newest replace)

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM: 16 GB

Hello-Rez Belongings Cache: As much as 64 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video Reminiscence: 10 GB

Driver suggestions for the battle royale

Aside from the {hardware}, additionally, you will have to improve your drivers to get probably the most out of the upcoming battle royale.

Activision has talked about that gamers will probably be required to have the newest model of Home windows 11 or 10, and the next driver variations:

Nvidia

The really useful driver model for NVIDIA is 526.86.

AMD

The really useful driver model for AMD is 22.9.1.

Intel

Intel Built-in GPUs are usually not supported within the title but

The shooter launches later at this time, November 16, 2022, at regional timings of 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, 6 pm GMT, 7 pm CET, and 5 am AEDT (November 17).

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



